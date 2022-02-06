Letter: Helping those in need

I am writing on behalf of some of the most vulnerable citizens in our Napa community: developmentally disabled adults.

Recently, two Napa gentlemen, who are in their mid 20’s, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, are being evicted from their home, because the owner is selling the property.

After weeks of trying to find a suitable housing alternative, we have come up against a brick wall and are appealing to the Napa community for help. We have been to the Napa Housing Authority, Napa Faire Housing, Abode Services, Disabled Rights of California, North Bay Regional Center, North Bay Housing Coalition, and Napa County Homeless Services and Continuum of Care. To date, only two alternatives have been offered:

1. Live at the Napa Homeless Shelter.

2. Move to Solano (Dixon) or Sonoma County (Santa Rosa).

I realize that there is a huge affordable housing shortage in Napa, but the idea of placing these two extremely vulnerable young men in a homeless shelter is unconscionable! They are both very kind and trusting and would be easily manipulated and victimized by others.

Leaving Napa and relocating to a different county would also be an extreme hardship for these two young men. One of the main symptoms of autism is having significant difficulty adjusting to changes in routines. Individuals diagnosed with autism do best when their life is predictable, consistent and there are no unexpected surprises. These two young men have lived in Napa County for several years, work at a local vocational service program, and they both attended Napa Valley Unified School District’s Transition Program. The Transition Program serves young adults (18-22) and teaches them community life skills, such as learning the Napa bus routes, learning the location of important Napa community resources, as well as many other practical life skills.

In addition, these gentlemen are supported by a local Independent Living Skills (ILS) Program. In this ILS program, they have formed close trusting relationships with staff and have made friends with fellow clients and families. These two gentlemen know and love Napa. A move to a different county is likely to cause a mental health crisis.

These two young men need a place to live in Napa ASAP. Does anyone have an apartment, Accessory Dwelling Unit, a couple of rooms to rent out? Where is the affordable housing in Napa? Unfortunately, they do not have a Section 8 Voucher, due to the huge waitlist. However, they do work and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) each month. Since they receive ILS services, their caseworkers will be assisting with weekly shopping, cooking, cleaning, and maintenance of the home.

The profile of these two disabled young men, in need of housing, is not an isolated situation. This tragic scenario is something that agencies that service the developmentally disabled struggle with on a routine basis and families have repeated nightmares about. Is there a philanthropic organization interested in creating housing for Napa’s developmentally disabled community? Please contact me at ssnovak@sbcglobal.net.

Sacia Novak

Napa