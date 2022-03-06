Letter: History's lessons unfolding in real time

I sit here in front of the TV tonight and watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to destroy the Democratic Republic of Ukraine.

Like most people, my heart is breaking as I watch the unnecessary carnage as well as the strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people. I wonder, what I would do in their position and realize what many have not yet figured out. We in the United States are not exempt from this future scenario ourselves. History reminds me of that.

In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) was founded to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. The United States as a founding member operates with many other nations to help keep us safe from Russia. We are watching NATO in action now as member countries act to impose economic sanctions and embargoes to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. We are watching what unity between countries can do. Ukraine may not win this battle, but at least through NATO, we have given them a chance.

It is important to remember what we are watching now prior to the next election. Our vote and our choice of a future U.S. president must be made very carefully.

Many in our country support an “isolationist policy." In 2018, we actually had a U.S. president discuss a desire to dismantle the NATO peacekeeping force. Shortly after, that same president stood next to Vladimir Putin at the 2018 Russia-United States summit in Helsinki Finland, and took Putin’s word over our own U.S. intelligence agency when they warned that Russia had interfered in our election process.

We have now seen Russia lie to Ukraine and lie to us.

We must bear witness to what is happening in Ukraine because it can happen here as well.

We need to be thanking NATO and asking ourselves a very important question: Do we trust the United States intelligence or do we trust Russia?

Shelly Mochizuki

Napa