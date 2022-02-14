Letter: Hold elected officials accountable

These days when we are preoccupied with health, financial and political issues in our families and don’t have the time or energy to take on more, it was heartening to know that an intrepid group of Napa Valley citizens, dealing with these same life issues, are still making the effort to ensure that Napa County residents are informed about possible personal agendas and conflicts of interests among our local elected and appointed officials.

A recent Letter to the Editor detailing campaign contributions to members of the Board of Supervisors, as well as the recent Register article regarding the Board’s upcoming vote on Walt Ranch, is exactly the type of information we need to inform us on how financial gain may be influencing elected officials’ votes on issues critical to the survival of our Valley’s ecosystem and long-term financial sustainability.

Thank you Amber Manfree, Elaine deMan, Mike Hackett, Patricia Damery, Kellie Anderson and others who helped research and support their efforts to keep us informed as we make decisions in upcoming elections on candidates who we know have the County’s – not their personal – best interests in mind when casting their votes.

Iris Barrie

Napa