If California is supposed to be leading the country in being a green state and initiating legislation that furthers this, why did our governor approve a bill lowering the benefits to homeowners who want to add solar?
If you do not have a contract and permits by April 14, 2023 you will no longer receive the same benefits that current homeowners are receiving. This will not encourage residents to add solar to their homes in the future. Why did this pass?
A very concerned homeowner looking into adding solar.
Beth Wagner
Napa