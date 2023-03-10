After 19 fulfilling years at Cope Family Center, I have decided to make way for a new leader to guide the agency into its next phase of growth and am stepping away from my role as executive director. I will transition out of my position this summer and will stay on in an advisory capacity to help ensure a successful transition.

I have thought about and planned this transition since I stepped into the role of executive director, because of my respect for the organization and desire to usher in the next generation of community leaders. Even so, the decision to leave this year was not an easy one. I have found great satisfaction, joy, and comfort being a part of the Cope team and am proud of all the work we have done together.

In my time at Cope, the organization has maintained its reputation as a responsive, accountable and collaborative partner in the family support and child abuse prevention field. We are an employer of choice, valuing the unique and diverse aspects of our team, providing professional development opportunities, and being responsive to emerging needs in the field. Most recently, I’m proud of that work that the Cope team has done alongside our collaborative partners and parents to elevate the voices of those we serve.

I appreciate all the generosity and support the community has given Napa Valley’s families through times of joy and abundance, and through times of difficulty and heartbreak. It has been an honor to work with Cope’s staff, donors, volunteers, community advocates, and partner agencies to build a strong and supportive community for children and families.

In the coming months, the Board and staff will complete and adopt a multi-year strategic plan that will guide the organization into the future, with an eye toward inclusion, equity, financial sustainability and programmatic excellence. I will work side by side with the Board and my team to ensure a seamless transition for Cope’s next leader.

I am not sure of where my journey will take me next, but I am sure of a few things. The Cope Board and staff are exceptionally suited to take the organization into the future, continuing to provide extraordinary and necessary support to Napa County’s families and children. I will be a lifelong advocate for prevention work and supporting children and families to raise the next generation of neighbors, friends, employees and co-workers.

Michele Grupe

Executive Director, Cope Family Center