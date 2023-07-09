As the Napa County Farm Bureau’s “Love of the Land” annual dinner approaches this July 21 at V. Sattui Winery, we will have the distinct privilege of honoring four individuals who have made significant contributions to Napa County agriculture and we encourage our entire Napa County community to celebrate their significant achievements and contributions.

As the 2023 Napa Valley Agriculturalist of the Year, we are honoring Michael Wolf of Wolf Vineyard Services for his significant lifelong contributions to Napa Valley agriculture, his commitment to community service and his contributions to the Napa County Farm Bureau. As a past president of the Napa County Farm Bureau, Mike has long been involved in not only advancing sound public policy for our agricultural community, he has placed a particular emphasis on ensuring stability and success within our farmworker community. From serving on the board of directors of Ag Health Benefits Alliance for over 35 years to creating scholarships for our workforce, Mike has been a formidable contributor to assuring achievement within the Napa County farmworker community.

As the 2023 Napa Valley Friend of Agriculture, we honor Linsey Gallagher, the President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. Linsey has been the consummate supporter of Napa County agriculture by understanding the substantial connection between agriculture and the hospitality sector and how both work in synergy with each other to achieve important outcomes. She has been a leader in bridging both sectors, has forged important relationships and achieved tangible results and we applaud her extraordinary leadership.

As the 2023 Napa County Farm Bureau Member of the Year, Cori Carlson is being honored for her work with wildfire mitigation efforts in the county, as well as significantly contributing to ag education in Napa County. Cori is the owner of Napa Pasture Protein, a contract grazing and farming company. She has been a leader in demonstrating the extreme benefit of grazing as a tool in wildfire mitigation. She has also been a driving force in our Napa County Ag Day program where we teach elementary school children about the world of agriculture.

As the recipient of the 2023 Farm Bureau Lifetime Achievement Award, we honor Senator Bill Dodd for his lifetime of dedication to Napa County, his effectiveness addressing a multitude of issues, especially wildfire policy issues, and his ongoing commitment and support of the Napa County Farm Bureau. Senator Dodd has been an extremely effective elected representative who has been a results-oriented leader and we are grateful for his leadership.

Each of these unique individuals has contributed in diverse and meaningful ways to Napa County agriculture and they are certainly deserving of our community’s recognition and commendation.

Today we encounter many challenges facing agriculture and we celebrate and applaud Michael Wolf, Linsey Gallagher, Cori Carlson and Senator Dodd for showing our community true leadership that is consequential and delivers real results for our agricultural community.

We invite you to acknowledge this year’s award recipients and thank them for their ongoing commitment to Napa County. Their service is one of the many exceptional components that contributes to making our home truly world class.

Peter Nissen and Ryan Klobas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Napa County Farm Bureau