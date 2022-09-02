 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hooray for George

  • 0
My face lit up in a big smile when I saw George Altamura on the front page of our beloved Napa Register. Oh what that man has done for Napa — I will always love him.

I just received a phone call from a relative reminding me that my dear husband had now been gone from life 10 years. When I picked up the paper I yelled “wow. I remembered that George gave me a Dick (my husband) $2 because we wanted to go and dance at the Dream Bowl and didn’t have the money. That was George! He was always there to help, but that’s not all. He was fun, made noise, and could always be found where somebody needed something.

I learned to cook from Dick’s “Mama Noni.” There was nothing she couldn’t cook, call it “honey from a weed,” that’s it! The generation that survived the depression already knew how to make something good out of nothing.

I am so glad to see you are still kicking and thanks for having us into your kitchen. How about you directing and cooking for a local TV cooking show? Come on George, I’ll do the dishes.

Bless your pesto!

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa

