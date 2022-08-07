Letter: Hooray for Hollywood

When we moved to Sonoma we were totally unaware of the abundance of great cultural events that reside in our quaint town and broader valley.

Over time we discovered some such as the Film Festival, the concerts in the plaza, Transcendence and The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival. Each provides a unique live event experience for the attendees. We first attended a Transcendence show in Jack London State Park in 2014 and have been fans ever since. Many of our good friends we have are from chance meetings over the preshow picnic sharing a glass of wine or an appetizer. We attended the Hooray For Hollywood show recently with friends from San Francisco who had never heard of Transcendence. We guided them to YouTube to see some of the clips from prior shows and they were hooked. They wanted to celebrate a 75th birthday in Sonoma and at a performance.

Hooray for Hollywood has people dancing in the aisles- friends included who ranged in age from 13 to 75- wow what a journey this show is and it speaks to multiple generations. Not much can do that these days let alone a live performance.

The songs will evoke memories from your childhood- recall summers in your youth to historical events that changed the world. Dancing ranges the spectrum from classic to hip hop. Movies are an integral part of our culture and we often relate life experiences based on what was "on at the movies" when an event occured.

Transcendence under the direction of Sue Drauss takes us on that journey of songs from 60 movies and showcases some of the best talent we have seen grace the stage in the ruins at Jack London. And there are some real showstopper performances you will not want to miss from songs originally sung by Judy, Tina, Queen and Whitney.

We are so very fortunate to have this level of the arts in wine country. Please support this amazing organization and attend Hooray for Hollywood to reminisce and enjoy this magical journey created by Transcendence Theater- you will leave smiling, lighter in spirit and having truly had the "Time of Your Life.”

Mark Smigelski

Sonoma