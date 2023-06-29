It most certainly was refreshing to read Richard Kyte's totally nonpartisan opinion piece on patriotism. Being a first-generation American U.S. military veteran, I tend to take notice of Old Glory, and I personally feel that there's far too few of them displayed in our little town of Napa.

Wouldn't it be nice to see more of what unites us versus what divides us? Wouldn't it be great to teach our youth a little more about patriotism and a little less about activism?

It might help them realize just how privileged they are to be living in our good old USA. What do I know though — I'm pretty old now.

Jim McNamara

Napa