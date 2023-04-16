I recently heard about a luncheon held by Republican Women with a guest speaker from Turning Point USA, the group that runs the “professor watchlist.” As a mother, I am horrified that this group is showing up in Napa. Shortly after the school shooting in Nashville, the founder claimed that gun deaths are “worth it,” and described it as “a prudent deal.”

This is a group that attacks academics, promotes “Stop the Steal” election denial and COVID-19 conspiracy theories, and thinks kids getting shot in school is a worthy price to pay for “our freedoms.”

I implore the Republican Women of Napa to not tolerate this kind of extremism. Think about who you are bringing into our community and the danger that they pose, not only to your neighbors but to our democracy itself.

LC Arisman

Napa