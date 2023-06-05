For at least the past 20 years, I have been a dedicated supporter and advocate for low income housing. With that in mind, I am writing to express my concerns about the possibility that high density, low income housing may be placed on five acres of land within Skyline Park.

While support for land conservation and open space easements is almost universal in the Napa Valley, access to these conserved areas is not generally available to the public. And when I say "the public," I have particularly in mind the people who work very hard to just be able to live here.

Skyline Park regularly supports a wide range of activities. On Skyline Day, April 15, when the admission to the park was free to the public, the park hosted a Scout Jamboree with hundreds of scouts in attendance on the five acres in question.

There was also an annual Native Plants sale that drew a large crowd as usual, archery and disc golf exhibitions, as well as many varied equestrian demonstrations with the collaboration of the Sheriff’s Posse, 4-H, Skyline Riders of the Napa Valley, Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association, and the Napa Valley Saddle Jackets. In addition, Tulucay Farms provided a jumping demonstration and Marcy Hall gave a gaiting demonstration – all free to the public. There were also activities for children such as stick horse races, egg races, and painting of wooden horses and horseshoes.

Five acres would normally accommodate a hundred housing units. Locating them in the midst of the level area of the park along Imola Avenue would profoundly change the character of this vital recreational asset. It would be like putting a bee hive into the middle of a living room.

Surely we need more housing made available to the hard working people whom we all rely upon to our community running. But why would we put it right into the area they rely upon to walk and breath freely, to enjoy the open space that has been theirs?

Fortunately, there are other areas which are available for low income housing. But lower cost goes hand in hand with higher density.

Let’s hope that the owner of the park’s land, the State of California, will not try to "solve" this problem by packing people into ever denser housing while at the same time taking away from them the ability to enjoy the freedom of being out of doors in our wonderful Napa Valley.

James V. Jones

Napa