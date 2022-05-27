Letter: Housing prices in Napa are laughable

So nice that there are now two comics sections in the Sunday Register: One featuring cartoon characters and amusing dialogue; and the other featuring pictures of houses with laughable prices – laughable because the prices also seem to have little to do with the character, size or location. $3 million will buy either a home on a small lot and busy street in town, or one with six bedrooms and a dozen acres of vineyards in the country.

I guess it’s all Monopoly money after the first million. But I’m sure most of us feel differently about this tragicomedy – especially those who are property insecure, downright homeless or have kids we must throw into this snake pit.

I get that housing is considered the fundamental consumer investment in this modern colonial plantation economy. But seriously, when are we going to put two-and-two together and fix this mess? Depending on your source, between 15 and 40% of recent real estate buyers were large and small investors or vacation buys. Thank goodness the market for food is not prey to such investments. Or maybe such a situation is emergent there too? Would we fail to come up with a regulatory response where food scarcity was somehow manufacturers-led as well?

Who are we kidding? There is plenty of existing roofed space with urban utilities to go around. Have you not heard that the United States could reach ZPG – zero population growth – in a little over 10 years? If that happens we better wise up quickly because we are thus far not ready to live in a no-or-low-growth economy. If we prepare, it will be good for us.

Maybe dealing with the property problem will be the first step towards saner and more collaborative economic restructuring. But if we do not prepare … Well, let’s be sure we do.

Steven Rodriguez

Napa