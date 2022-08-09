Letter: How can we make a popular intersection safer?

We desperately need a left turn arrow at the intersection of First and Soscol. Someone will seriously get injured at the intersection. Eventually someone will die.

I work in downtown Napa, and I often find myself sitting at the stoplight at First and Soscol, waiting to take a left. It's a heavily trafficked tourist area, with a large number of pedestrians crossing Soscol at that intersection. There is no left turn lane at this intersection. There is no protected “walk” time in the intersection.

So as the lights turn green, the pedestrians go marching out into Soscol, while oblivious to the dangers that await them as they find themselves out in the middle of the street. Motorists leaving downtown and taking that left turn move indiscriminately through the light. So often I watch as pedestrians just barely avoid getting hit by those motor vehicles.

How can we make this intersection safer? How can we get a green arrow or a dedicated “walk” time in the intersection? I challenge those in the city responsible for the street lights and planning to sit down there at the intersection for just an hour on a busy afternoon and watch as those pedestrians battle their way to safety through the intersection and see if perhaps we can make it just a little bit safer for those looking to cross Soscol.

Damian Burford

Napa