Letter: How far have we come?

I have always been a saver. My family has often complained: "what a mess; get rid of it; clean it up!"

This morning, I came across a Napa Valley Register dated Sept. 11, 2001. The front page had a foggy image of the skeleton shapes of the Twin Towers. I sat in my night clothes and began to read.

I remember the day. The kids had gone to school. I should have been cleaning up with breakfast dishes, but I had to stop — to remember. I was surprised to read that George W. Bush was interrupted while reading to second graders in Sarasota, Florida when he got the news. He looked like someone had played a dirty joke on him. It was no joke.

Dick Cheney was "hunkered down in a secured location." Rudy Giuliani was still respected. Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice got busy.

Anna Canales, a teacher at St. Helena Primary School, said that she bonded with a group of young people that she would forever hold in her heart. Those young people are now in their 20s.

How far have we come? It seems we have always loved war. It has followed us through centuries. We like things that blow up, make big noise and smoke. Wake up!

Who has the brains to form a new plan? None have worked so far. Good grief! Maybe we should all go to another planet.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa