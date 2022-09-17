Letter: How love can conquer fear

It's almost impossible to be alive in this period of time without having an increase in fear and anxiety.

FEAR is a "False Evidence Appearing Real" and whether it is generated only in our minds or by hearing, reading, witnessing, etc., it can actually paralyze us and bring us to despair.

What if there was an antidote? Could there be a way to overcome it or at least silence the "what if's scenarios” and the feelings of hopelessness that comes with it?

Some people use mindfulness, yoga, meditation, therapy, prayer, a walk or talk with a counselor or friend, etc. The methods can be as numerous as the individual's needs, as long as there is the belief that it is not impossible to achieve a positive outcome.

A friend of mine told me that when he visited a market in Mexico, he saw a woman sitting on a blanket that had all the items she was selling. When she asked him what he was looking for, he replied, peace and tranquility. She said she had it and lifted up a corner of her blanket to show him her Bible.

Another friend of mine uses the Bible verse of 1 John, chapter 4 verse 18, "There is no fear in love, perfect love casts out fear" to teach his students ways to combat anxiety.

I've lived in Napa over 44 years and am still amazed at all the love and support I continue to receive from my friends. Their love has sustained me and encouraged me and most certainly has provided me with a real witness of how love can conquer fear.

Some, and other like-minded people, will be joining me at a Vigil for Peace, Sunday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the four corners of Third Street and Soscol. This is the 6th year of the International Campaign Non-Violence that will be taking place throughout the United States and many other countries.

All are most welcome to join us and bring a hat or a chair if desired.

Teresa Cahill

Napa