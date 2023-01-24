 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hunting is a sport

I am writing this letter in response to “Displeased with dead animal photos'' by Chris Sauer. A picture of the deer I harvested was put in the paper the same day as the letter to the editor by Chris Sauer.

Chris says that a sport must be between two teams or people. If I ride my bike up Mt. Diablo all by myself there's no competition and no rules, it's still a sport. Sports like surfing and rock climbing are the same. Hunting is a sport like no other. It’s physically demanding and mentally demanding. When I went hunting in December I hiked 13 miles in the rain without trails. It was physically and mentally hard because you are thinking in your head, when am I going to see a deer? In a place where it seems like there are no deer at all, and I was cold, wet, my feet were tired and the fog was in my view.

The first amendment says that we have the right of freedom of the press, and freedom of speech. This means that the paper has every right to publish pictures of animals that have been harvested. While you may not like these pictures or are offended by them, it’s an ethical and legal sport. Our forefathers hunted because they needed to, I can't deny that it is true that we don’t “need” to hunt. But the truth is that if we don’t hunt then we don’t maintain the population of deer, elk, or pigs at a healthy level.

Hunting is a renewable resource. Renewables are the latest craze these days and by maintaining the population with ethical hunting practices we continue to have healthy populations for many years to come. I don’t think people realize that in places where hunting has been eradicated the animals suffer and eventually rise and dip too fast and populations don’t stay at a healthy level.

Also hunting deer is a way to connect to nature, looking at pictures of nature online simply can’t compete with strolling through the backcountry. It also connects me to my food and gives me a sense of pride because I know right where it came from and what it ate, which I can’t say for meat I buy at the store. I also get to eat the meat with my family, which brings me closer to them.

Unfortunately my picture was put in the paper without my or my father’s consent. However, it being printed and Chris Sauer’s letter gave me the opportunity to express another viewpoint which is what makes America so special.

Audrey Schallon

Napa

