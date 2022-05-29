Letter: I knew it then and know it now, Crawford is the guy for the job

I endorsed Jon Crawford for Napa County Sheriff early on. Because I knew then – just like I know now – that Jon’s the best person for the job.

You know how I know that a lot of folks are also figuring out that Jon is the right choice for the job? Because the competition is getting just a little frantic in this contest. Case in point: Jon’s slogan is and always has been “Experience Matters.” Just last week though, guess what showed up on the competition’s newsletter – “Experience Does Matter.” Hmmm….

And that is exactly why Jon’s competition is in a lather … Because real experience really does matter, and citizens know it.

Jon started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1998. Within two or three years, he was the county’s primary violent crimes detective. He worked his way up through the ranks – Investigations Bureau supervisor, patrol team, Community Services Bureau and the sergeant in charge of the deputies assigned to Yountville (basically, the town’s Chief of Police).

He was promoted to lieutenant, and oversaw the records, IT and civil/coroner bureaus. He was at the Incident Command Post during the Tubbs fire, responsible for all law enforcement services and acting as the CalFire liaison on the night shift.

Jon was next promoted to operations captain and then, appointed to the role of undersheriff – based on merit -- by none other than former Sheriff Robertson.

For three years, Jon served in the critical role for which Robertson had personally selected him. He was the Chief Operations Officer of the Sheriff’s Office, entrusted with high level decisions to move the Department forward in a positive direction. He managed approximately 145 people and a 40 million dollar budget, spanning all divisions and bureaus of the Sheriff’s Office. Jon was responsible for risk management, personnel issues (including discipline) and contract issues. During the Glass Fire, Jon represented Napa County as an executive level decision maker, working with CalFire and Sonoma County.

As undersheriff, Jon was responsible for the Sheriff’s Office contract with the City of American Canyon – where his opponent was police chief, reporting to Jon. Again, “Experience Matters,” and Jon is the only candidate who has it at every level.

Also notable, Jon had the only position in the Sheriff’s Department that works under an “at will” contract. So, if Robertson wasn’t happy with Jon’s performance as the number two in the department, he could have started termination proceedings anytime … But he didn’t. Not until Jon had the temerity to run for sheriff did Robertson decide to let him go. Hmmm…

When he was terminated, Jon was allowed by law and county process to seek a determination on whether firing him was appropriate. He exercised his right, laid out the facts, and the county awarded him $500,000. Here’s the thing: As a former employment and local government attorney, I've never seen or heard of any employer writing a $500,000 check unless someone in their ranks did something likely to come back and bite them. When Jon says he was fired for political reasons, the facts bear him out.

Jon was raised in Napa, and is passionate about and completely invested in serving, protecting, encouraging, and caring about and for his community. He understands that safety, security and trust and respect between law enforcement and community members is paramount. In his words, Jon wants to, "put aside the rhetoric and do the hard work of building trust and engaging with all members of the community."

Jon can speak truth even when it is difficult, and make you glad you heard it. On the other end of the spectrum, he is always the first one to extend a hand, crack a joke and make a newcomer feel at ease. Former Sheriff Gary Simpson explains in his endorsement: “Jon will tell you what he believes and not what he thinks you want to hear. He will have the deputies enforce the law in a fair manner and will support and defend them when right and hold them accountable when they are wrong. I strongly believe he is the right man for the office.”

Contrary to the implications of his opponent, Jon’s endorsements include the Napa County District Attorney, councilmembers throughout the valley, police chiefs, the Napa County Superintendent of Schools, Board of Education Members, retired Sheriff Gary Simpson and other law enforcement officials, and a long list from every walk of our community life. Check out the list on his website, sheriffcrawford.com.

Thank you for taking the time to hear more about Jon. I hope you’ll vote today for Jon Crawford as the next Napa County Sheriff.

Kerri Dorman

Former Yountville vice mayor