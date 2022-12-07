Letter: I support Planned Parenthood

The letter to the Editor on Dec. 1, referencing the Napa Women's Center, which opened an office next to the Planned Parenthood clinic on Jefferson Street, paints this organization as wanting to do better for women who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy.
The writer states that "Surely we can do better for women than offer to kill their babies and send them on their way." What the writer fails to mention is that their organization is closely affiliated with Life Legal Defense Foundation whose mission is "...to give innocent and helpless human beings of any age, particularly children in the womb, a trained and committed defense against the threat of death, and to support their advocates in the nation's courtrooms."
Don't be fooled by the Women's Center's compassionate sounding rhetoric of being open to helping women consider all options to an unplanned pregnancy. These are the same folks who have been walking the sidewalk intimidating clients entering and leaving the Planned Parenthood clinic for many years, even though most of the women (and men) who utilize Planned Parenthood services do not do so to end a pregnancy.
Here are quotes from Life Legal's website: "Life Legal's founders and staff have long had a presence in front of Planned Parenthood in Napa in conjunction with 40 Days for Life. When the building next door to PP became available, they jumped on the chance to open a center that offers women an alternative to Planned Parenthood's abortion-only model. The building's owner was thrilled to lease the property for a pro-life cause."
Another quote from Shawn Carney, President of 40 Days for Life who spoke at the Center's opening: "This is a great day for women and it's a great day for the unborn. Planned Parenthood has no idea what a bad day they just had."
And another website quote from Life Legal's Chief Financial Officer, Mary Riley: "If we can open a center like this in Napa right next door to a killing mill, it can be done anywhere in the nation,"
Before choosing to use the services of either Planned Parenthood or Napa Women's Center, please consider the mission, goals and values of each. Then choose the one that most closely aligns with your own.
Iris Barrie
Napa