 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I support Planned Parenthood

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The letter to the Editor on Dec. 1, referencing the Napa Women's Center, which opened an office next to the Planned Parenthood clinic on Jefferson Street, paints this organization as wanting to do better for women who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy. 

The writer states that "Surely we can do better for women than offer to kill their babies and send them on their way." What the writer fails to mention is that their organization is closely affiliated with Life Legal Defense Foundation whose mission is "...to give innocent and helpless human beings of any age, particularly children in the womb, a trained and committed defense against the threat of death, and to support their advocates in the nation's courtrooms."

Don't be fooled by the Women's Center's compassionate sounding rhetoric of being open to helping women consider all options to an unplanned pregnancy. These are the same folks who have been walking the sidewalk intimidating clients entering and leaving the Planned Parenthood clinic for many years, even though most of the women (and men) who utilize Planned Parenthood services do not do so to end a pregnancy.

People are also reading…

Here are quotes from Life Legal's website: "Life Legal's founders and staff have long had a presence in front of Planned Parenthood in Napa in conjunction with 40 Days for Life. When the building next door to PP became available, they jumped on the chance to open a center that offers women an alternative to Planned Parenthood's abortion-only model. The building's owner was thrilled to lease the property for a pro-life cause."

Another quote from Shawn Carney, President of 40 Days for Life who spoke at the Center's opening: "This is a great day for women and it's a great day for the unborn. Planned Parenthood has no idea what a bad day they just had."

And another website quote from Life Legal's Chief Financial Officer, Mary Riley: "If we can open a center like this in Napa right next door to a killing mill, it can be done anywhere in the nation,"

Before choosing to use the services of either Planned Parenthood or Napa Women's Center, please consider the mission, goals and values of each. Then choose the one that most closely aligns with your own.

Iris Barrie

Napa

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Turn: An open letter to Mike Thompson

Your Turn: An open letter to Mike Thompson

Along with so many other Napa County citizens, I have been very appreciative of the work you’ve done both in Washington--on issues like the environment, health care, and gun violence prevention--and locally, in your tireless support of businesses and social service organizations of every stripe.  I have voted for you in every election since you began serving in the House in 1998.

This makes it all the more awkward and distressing to consider your public posture regarding the campaign to recall Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. That posture was described in a letter appearing in the Napa Register in September above your name and those of Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly Member Cecila Aguiar-Curry. It is disturbing on three counts. 

Letter: Applause for Napa City Council

Letter: Applause for Napa City Council

It’s great, the Napa Register of late has had numerous articles about a square footage charge on sidewalks and parklets used for al fresco dining offered by local restaurants. I believe it was a $10 per square foot annual charge.

Letter: At-onement

Letter: At-onement

Perhaps one of the most profound gifts of the Advent season is to remind us that humans are social animals and need each other to survive (if not thrive) physically, mentally and spiritually.

Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

I read with interest last week’s article about the poor condition of Napa roads and future repaving projects. I was a bit surprised that Vichy Avenue and parts of Old Sonoma Road were selected in recent repairs. It seems that streets regularly traveled by a majority of citizens would have taken higher priority for repaving projects.

Letter: A birthday wish

Letter: A birthday wish

In February I am going to celebrate my 90th birthday. I have no need for material gifts but  if anyone feels the need to remember that day I would request donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School in Montana: www.stlabre.org.  

Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Let’s change our approach to the abortion issue. Neither pro-life nor pro-choice people will ever convince the other and it’s folly to keep trying. One says, “never,” and the other says, “rare.” It sounds close but the gap between them, though apparently narrow, is deep and impassible.

Letter: Thank you donors for support

Letter: Thank you donors for support

As Optimist Youth Basketball begins its new season, I would like to acknowledge the generous grants we received this summer from the Gasser Foundation and Napa Valley Community Foundation, namely its Donor Advised Funds: the Turley Family Fund; the Thacher Family Fund; the Basset Fund; the Klenz Family Fund; and an anonymous fund. 

Letter: Election showed Napa residents concerned about environment

Letter: Election showed Napa residents concerned about environment

Look what happened on Election Day. It was a veritable referendum on the unbridled growth and development ambitions of those that believe that all Napa land is theirs to develop without regard to environmental consequences. Well, the citizens of the county spoke with a resounding voice and expressed their concerns about our environment, social inequities, and awareness that our shared natural resources are at stake. The developer candidates were resoundingly defeated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News