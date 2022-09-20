Letter: 'I trust Joelle Gallagher'

I served as a Napa County Supervisor in District 1 from 1975 through 1982. I’m writing to urge Napans to join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for the District 1 seat.

When I was elected to the Board in 1974, the Ag Preserve ordinance had been passed just six years before in 1968. While it’s revered now, it was controversial and a battle at the time. When I was sworn into office in 1975, the county — with the exception of the heart of the Valley floor — was still relatively unprotected from rampant development. The cry at the time was “Don’t let Napa go the way of San Jose,” whose rich farmlands had been turned into subdivisions and sprawling development.

We rezoned most of the county’s hills and remaining unincorporated lands to large lot, agricultural/watershed protection zoning. It was a battle every step of the way, and by the time I left the Board, I had gone from being a part of a 4-1 majority to a 2-3 minority. Development interests and their big money had turned the preservationist tide aside. Fortunately Napa voters, through the initiative process, locked in some protections for Napa County that the developer-compliant board opposed.

Much has changed in the intervening time, but big money, special interest development pressures have only increased and are better funded. Joelle’s opponent is supported and funded by powerful development interests. Joelle is supported by the Sierra Club and other conservation-minded organizations and people.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors should focus on the needs of Napans, not on furthering the county’s drift to becoming an amusement park for the very wealthy.

Joelle has outstanding qualifications for the position. She has run Napa organizations, including service as executive director of COPE Family Services and First Five Napa County. She currently serves as Brad Wagenknecht’s appointment on the County Planning Commission. I trust Joelle Gallagher to be a skillful and independent watchdog who will work to protect our endangered county. Joelle has my full support.

Sam Chapman

Napa