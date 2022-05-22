Letter: I trust Matt Hooper to be county supervisor

I’m writing this letter to say why I am voting for Matt Hooper for county supervisor. I have known Matt for 20 years. He bought the house in Rutherford where I was already taking care of a small vineyard for the previous owner. He kept me on, and we became really good friends.

Our friendship grew as I watched him learning how to make wine. He turned the grapes I was growing into some really good blends. I’ve been helping him take care of his small vineyard for two decades. A couple years ago, we had to replace his cab because of Pierce’s Disease. He surprised me one day when he told me to take care of it as my own and sell the grapes or do whatever I want.

Matt is a generous person, a guy with a really big heart. Through the years I have known him he’s helped me out on a few legal questions that I had. His advice and suggestions were really helpful. He never asked for anything in return. Matt is someone I trust, and I also think he is a pretty smart guy. My wife and I are voting for him because we think he has the right talents and personality for a tough job like supervisor. We think he will be great for the county.

Jesus Rios

Partner, vineyard manager at Barbour Vineyards

Napa