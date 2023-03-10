The Mercenary Bug does keep biting Napa. Now it seems Napa locals are hijacking tourist parking, and goodness me we must all of us bend over backwards and forfeit our own convenience and overall well-being for privileged visitors of means.

I frankly don’t see that there is a parking problem. Napa’s town center is tiny! Good grief, whatever happened to walking? True travelers love to explore and to walk. Downtown has a number of interesting buildings and is surrounded by charming residential streets loaded with history and gorgeous old homes. Rather than us spending a fortune on ugly parking meters and their oversight, Napa should be encouraging visitors to discover its city’s interesting history and charm on foot. Everything doesn’t have to be about wine does it? A number of towns and cities throughout our country provide self-guided walking tour maps. Both Napa’s Historical Society and Napa County Landmarks conduct walking tours a few times a year; perhaps they could partner to create Napa’s own self-guided walking tour that could include downtown, the river, nearby neighborhoods, the Fuller Park area, and even recommend walking in Skyline Park (while it lasts). Local art students could participate in a contest for the best creative walking tour map! Plenty of locals, of all ages, would enjoy exploring Napa as well. By the way, visitors booked into our centrally located luxury historical B&Bs or plush hotels have parking and don’t need to be driving into town, right?

Having lived for many years in San Francisco enduring much public parking regulation anxiety and fear of potential hefty fines, Napa’s small-town parking freedoms have been a joy. What’s to prevent not only San Francisco’s pricey parking meters but its annual fees for residential street-parking stickers; Street Cleaning Day signs posting days and hours to move one's car; street parking time-limit signs, etc., from happening here? It would be such a dumb move for Napa to go down the path it’s contemplating; I guarantee it would not end at parking meters. It is an absolute certainty that without parking meters tourists will continue visiting Napa in droves, will stay in Napa’s beautifully restored luxury B&B mansions, plush hotels and resorts, and will frequent Napa’s restaurants and wine bars. Neither tourism nor Napa’s coffers will suffer one iota without parking meters. It will be Napa residents and its workforce who will bear all the burdens and expense.

Becky Cunningham

Napa