Letter ignored previous reality

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

George Caloyannidis’ letter April 11 ("County must reassess its public hearings policy") decried the governor’s executive order relative to the Brown Act, which allows a governing body to provide for the public to address the body by electronic means rather than by attendance at a physical teleconferencing location, implies that it somehow poses an impediment to our very democracy since not everyone has access to computers, Wi-fi, cell phones etc. enabling them to participate.

Of course this dismisses the fact that the same “everyone” was/were/is unable to attend the referenced physical Napa County commission meetings as held in the past, since they lacked funds, vehicles, public transportation, etc. to travel the length of the county to attend the “open” meetings.

Let’s face it, there is no perfect answer here, but somehow not having to face a close packed group of masked folk does not sound like a realistic alternative. Of course, we could have everyone write letters but somehow it doesn’t sound either time or cost effective.