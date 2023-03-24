The Daughters of the American Revolution strive to educate the public to honor and to commemorate our history. As a member of our local Vineyard Trails Chapter, I would like to share with our community something I feel strongly about – the importance of honoring our veterans. The month of March is when we recognize the sacrifice of our soldiers who served in Vietnam.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designates every March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day. This is the date that 50 years ago the United States withdrew from combat action in Vietnam. It’s around this date that our prison-of-war soldiers were returned. When our country pulled out from the War in Vietnam, more than 58,000 Americans had lost their lives, 28 of them from our own Napa County. They are not forgotten. Please join me in taking a moment to remember their valor and their sacrifice. And, for those who returned from military service in Vietnam, we thank you for your service.