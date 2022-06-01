Letter: Improving the safety of street lighting in neighborhoods to reduce crime

I am Bianca Calderon, a student at the Napa Valley College. I want to highlight the issue of neighborhoods not having enough lighting or having lights at all. The purpose is to advocate for safer settings and lowering crime rates. With lighting, we are able to see pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists during evening hours.

It’s clear we are able to feel a sense of security with well-lit areas. Improved lighting has led to cooperating with the police and intervening with unlawful acts . However, my question is, why are some communities not providing illumination?

As this is serious, I have come to bring awareness and safety for all citizens. I know it’s best to illuminate neighborhoods because there won't be easy opportunities for any crime.

Bianca Calderon

Napa