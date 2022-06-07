Letter: In favor of peace and love

The last few weeks have seen horrendous killings throughout this country. Are we so used to these killings that only a few people are moved?

I do expect much more from politicians than is being delivered right now. But my concern is that we do not hear from many other civic and religious leaders.

Where are all these religious leaders whose religious beliefs are to preach love and peace? When are they going to start practicing their faith and preach that the value of life and respect for life is much more important than a pistol, a rifle — let alone a semi automatic AR 15?

I look forward to an explosion of arguments in favor of peace and love from the millions of people, especially leaders of all faiths who value life, especially from all who are pro-life. Life has a huge value, as a gift from God, whether at conception or at school age or on the death row.

Looking forward to when all of us will come together to love one anther and live in peace.

Bernard Portet

Napa