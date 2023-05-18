I'm writing on behalf of the Napa Valley Interfaith Leadership Council in compassionate support of our Jewish siblings.

Our council is comprised of ministers, rabbis, priests, imams and other spiritual leaders from dozens of communities in Napa Valley, including Protestant, Catholic, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, Latter Day Saints, Spiritual Living, Unitarian Universalist, and Seventh-Day Adventist communities. We have been concerned about the recent anti-Semitic rhetoric locally and nationally.

We recently voted to clearly denounce any suggestion that there are any conspiracies by Jewish individuals or groups to defraud elections, threaten our health, or be part of any violence against this nation.

We believe that any such theories are based in fear and not fact. We consider it our moral, ethical and spiritual edict to stand up in unison against such harmful lies and deceit.

We believe what is done to our Jewish siblings, is done unto us as well. We encourage all people to choose to do unto others as we would wish to be treated and stand up to those who seek to harm, discredit, or judge others based on their race, culture, faith, gender, or orientation. So help us, God.

Rev. Jay Lang, Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living

Rev. Cindy Beck, Interim Pastor Napa Valley Lutheran Church

Rev. Don Callison, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Robin Denney, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Rabbi Niles Goldstein, Congregation Beth Shalom

Wakoh Shannon Hickey, Soto Zen Buddhist Community

Rev. Anne Odin Heller, Unitarian Universalist

Paulette Litz, Napa Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Rev. Dr. Joanne Martindale, First Presbyterian Church Napa

Kathy Mawer, Napa Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Fr. Fergal McGuinness, St. Apollinaris Catholic Church

Revs, Hal and Sonya Milton, Unity Church

Rev. Marylee Sheffer, First Methodist Church

Pastor Susan Panttaja, Napa Valley Unitarian Universalist

Rev. Linda S. Powers, Presbyterian Community Leader

Rev. Pete Shaw, Crosswalk Community Church

Rev. Veronica Snedaker, Order of Buddhist Contemplatives

James Warnock, NV Lutheran Church