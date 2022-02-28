Letter: In support of Pedroza

I’ve been reading with great interest the articles in the Napa Register and the Letters to the Editor about the recent Walt Ranch issue and the alleged conflict of Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

I have known Alfredo for quite some time, since his first campaign to join the Napa City Council, in fact.

Over the years, I have watched Alfredo grow into a mature, hard-working servant of the community and not the manipulator portrayed by a small, loud, and very rude group of people who just don’t happen to agree with the decisions made by our Board of Supervisors.

This small, loud group doesn’t like and will not accept the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) determination that Alfredo is clean and clear of any conflict of interest allegations made by this hater group. This despite the fact that the FPPC holds all of us in elected and appointed positions to the absolute highest standards and wields a tremendous amount of power to hold us all accountable.

It’s hard to believe that these people are even driving by the Pedroza family home, taking pictures and posting them. It is a sad day when a small group of people can besmirch the character of another human being by leveraging the tools of social media; social media is the place where trolls pile upon one another and spread half-truths, misinformation, and even racist innuendo.

What have we become as a community? Shameful, just shameful.

Gordon Huether

Napa