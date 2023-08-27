I write in support of the Mayacamas countywide middle school charter petition. As a parent and product of the Napa Valley Unified School District, I am a proud supporter of our local public schools.

I have read several excellent letters from other community members about the importance of Mayacamas and the value that it will bring to our county. I appreciate the data that has been shared in support of the school, and I believe that it will offer all Napa County students an educational model that is unique within our area. While I’m happy to dig into spreadsheets of information, I would like to offer a more personal argument.

The idea of Mayacamas holds a special place in my heart. I was in the very first class at River School, back when there were only about 50 students, and it was in the South Coombs building that now houses Main Street Martial Arts. My parents were incredibly concerned about sending me to Redwood or Silverado. I was an anxious child and had struggled to make friends. I was also bright, and they wanted me to be challenged more. As a kid, none of this really registered in 6th grade, but I do remember being intimidated by the idea of attending a large middle school and feeling very lucky to attend River.

The thing that still resonates with me as an adult about that experience, is that it was the first time I felt like my education was something I was responsible for and able to actively engage in. I wasn’t simply shuttled from one class to the next, memorizing facts by rote, and passively absorbing information. We were challenged to think through problems from all sides. Arts and culture and science were interwoven in all our subjects, often culminating in school-wide collaborative pieces and projects. We were trusted to make decisions about our mental, emotional, and physical health and take breaks or make accommodations when needed. The academics were rigorous, even more challenging than some of my high school courses, but it taught me that I couldn’t just expect things to always come easily and that I would need to work through frustration and setbacks to grow. It also gave me the confidence to take initiative and showed me how to tactfully engage with people in positions of authority. These skills have been instrumental to my success in college and beyond.

I share this with you because these are the lessons I desperately desire my children to learn, and I believe that Mayacamas is the only way they can experience this type of growth in a Napa County school. My current 7th grader may be a little socially awkward, but she’s also incredibly smart, self-motivated, and curious. And while her teachers at Silverado did their best last year to provide enrichment beyond the standards, there simply wasn’t enough support to make that happen. With Mayacamas’ highly individualized, project-based approach to learning, I’m sure that she, along with a diverse student body of Napa County children with their own unique personalities and strengths, will be able to have the same type of rewarding middle school experience I was fortunate to have.

Adrienne Boudreaux

Napa