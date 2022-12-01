 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Let’s change our approach to the abortion issue. Neither pro-life nor pro-choice people will ever convince the other and it’s folly to keep trying. One says, “never,” and the other says, “rare.” It sounds close but the gap between them, though apparently narrow, is deep and impassible.

Meanwhile, women are suffering in impossible-seeming situations. It is quite true that there are sometimes compelling reasons for women to choose to have an abortion. Some are barely out of babyhood themselves. Some already have more children than they can feed and care for. Some are in abusive situations and feel helpless to escape, and don’t want to bring a child into that.

Surely we can do better for these women than offer to kill their babies and send them on their way!

Let’s focus on that woman. What options might she have? What strengths that she doesn’t even realize? What resources that she isn’t seeing? What programs that help with safety, housing, food, parenting classes? Does she have someone non-judgmental to talk with, someone who can help her consider all her possibilities, who can be frank with her about the difficulties of parenting as well as the difficulties of abortion? Does she have someone who can help her navigate the possibility of adoption? Who can walk with her through the emotional fallout of whichever choice she makes?

Napa Women’s Center provides all that, and more. If you know someone who is, or may be, in the storm of an unwanted pregnancy, send her to the Napa Women’s Center where she’ll be met with loving understanding, practical help, and on-going support whichever choices she makes.

Susan Prudhomme

Napa

