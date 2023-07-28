I am writing as a concerned Napan and grandmother of an incoming middle schooler, to encourage support for the opening of the Mayacamus Middle School located on the old St John's Catholic School campus, as the 2023-24 school year begins. This school would provide a much-needed safe space for students who would benefit from a smaller school environment at this tender time in their lives. There are so many challenges emotionally and mentally for our middle school students, particularly post-COVID. This school provides a unique opportunity to help remedy those challenges.