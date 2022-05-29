Letter: In the wake of tragedy, we grieve

I spoke with colleagues in the wake of yesterday's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. I spoke with friends last night as we grieved for those families. I spoke with parents this morning as they brought their children to school. These conversations left me reflecting on yesterday morning, and what that experience looked like for the parents of Robb Elementary School.

Every one of these parents began their day by taking their child to a safe space. Every one of them fully expected to hear about a day of art, math and growing friendships that evening. None of them expected that that morning's goodbye would be the last. The last hug. The last smile. The last, "I love you."

Grief, fear, and vulnerability permeate this sphere as mass shootings, contention, and hate continue to erode the safety of these spaces during and after school. And while these tragedies are often used to fuel important and ongoing debates about gun violence and systemic racism, these discussions have done little to mitigate the frequency and severity of these events.

Yesterday afternoon, Salvador Ramos walked into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers. I think it's important to recognize that at the center of this event, and those like it, we find monsters. People with, as Governor Abbott said this morning, "evil in their hearts." I think it's important, however, to recognize that these monsters were not created overnight.

As guardians of youth, our mission to serve, "those who need us most," drives everything we do. That work changes the narrative for kids who continue to be failed by systems that are unequipped to provide a sense of care and belonging. In the wake of Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Robb and so many others we have learned that madness is the result of growing up in the absence of people who care about us. That's why the Club is so vital.

I've watched staff build inclusivity and care into what they do every-day afterschool. When a kid lashes out in a program, the staff guide them back. When a kid snaps at someone for taking their spot, the staff create safe spaces to reinforce positive conflict strategies. When a kid needs a quiet moment to breathe, we give them that calm. When a kid needs someone to recognize their triumphs, no matter how small, it's the person wearing a staff shirt who says, "great work." You will find staff fighting to create a community of care everyday afterschool. They do this for kids with disabilities; They do this for kids from broken homes; They do this for kids who live in poverty; They do this for kids who feel alone. They create activities that help them develop skills and aid them as they navigate conflict, social dynamics and relationships. They build these communities through shared experiences, through sports, and through engagement. This is what prevention looks like.

I am struggling today, as I always do in the wake of these incidents. As a former staff member, it sometimes feels like my efforts have been ineffective, but when I reflect on the work our Clubs are doing, it gives me hope that through our shared commitment to those who need us most, we will continue to foster and elevate this community of care for Napa Valley. I don't pretend that this is the only solution, but we're fighting to make sure every kid has a safe place where they feel like they are important, cared for, and belong. That's the kind of community all of us should strive to build. Thank you for your support. Thank you for your advocacy. Thank you for your empathy. Thank you for your awareness. Thank you for your generosity. This is why your support matters.

If any of you are struggling with how to help at this moment, please make time to reach out to the children in your life to let them know that they are seen, that you love them, and that you are accessible. The Club is happy to share personal and professional resources on how to talk about trauma and trauma informed care if desired. Please contact us and we'll connect you to them.

Greg Bouillerce

Executive director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley