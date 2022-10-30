Letter: Information on local school bond measures

As a founding member, past president and director of the Napa County Taxpayers Association (NCTA) I have signed the argument in favor of Measures A1 and A2. Note that no arguments against these measures were included on your ballots.

Some of the background information which has influenced my personal decision to support these measures is included below.

Members of the NCTA have negotiated with Napa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti over several years prior to the development of Measures A1 and A2.

These negotiations resulted in reduction of the initially proposed total bond costs being reduced to less than half of an initially proposed bond measure.

The negotiations also resulted in American Canyon becoming an independent school district. One of the new bonds will be paid by the property owners in American Canyon with a separate bond for the remaining schools of the Napa Valley Unified District.

American Canyon is now an independent school district similar to the school districts in St. Helena and Calistoga. This was an important accomplishment because from 2002 through 2016 approximately 50 percent of the taxes provided by owners of property throughout Napa Valley Unified School District are being spent to pay for school facilities in American Canyon.

Please join me in supporting these new school bond measures.

Jack Gray

Napa