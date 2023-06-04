We are among the many Napa residents who have just been denied renewal for their homeowner's insurance due to wildfire risk. Though we are in a moderate zone, Kemper Insurance (whom we’ve had for over 25 years with minimal claims) is refusing renewal on many homes in Napa, including those not in a fire zone. When investigating, it has become clear that the insurance crisis is growing in California in part due to the lack of action to review and update rate plans by Ricardo Lara California State Insurance Commissioner.