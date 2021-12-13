Letter: Investing in state infrastructure

Last month, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law!

This bill invests billions of dollars in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, creating jobs, and addressing climate change. In California, it provides $25.3 billion for highways, $9.45 billion for transit projects, and $4.2 billion for bridges.

This funding will be used in our district to complete many bridge and road repair projects. Not only will this investment improve our infrastructure, but it will also create two million jobs a year over the next 10 years nationwide.

Additionally, the bill appropriates tens of millions of dollars to California for wildfire mitigation. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will also invest $100 million to expand broadband access in our state and district. This will help the rural parts of our district that had trouble accessing the internet for virtual learning and telehealth services during the pandemic.

Broadband expansion is extremely important to small businesses as well. I am proud to have voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and I was honored to join President Biden when he signed this historic bill into law.

Rep. Mike Thompson

D-St. Helena