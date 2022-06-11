Letter: IRS home sale capital gain exclusion penalizes unmarried homeowners

Dear Congressman Thompson,

The purpose of this letter is to hopefully bring about a much needed change to the current IRS Section 121 Exclusion available to homeowners upon the sale of their primary residence.

This IRS tax code allows for married couples to exclude up to $500,000 of the capital gain from the sale of their home, yet only allows for unmarried individuals to exclude up to $250,000 from the sale of their home. In this day and age it is mind-boggling that such an archaic and inequitable application of this exclusion still exists. The exclusion amount should be based solely on the residence being sold, and not based on the marital status of the homeowner, or their ability to file a joint tax return.

This tax code exclusion is especially punitive to unmarried older/retired individuals (whether widowed, divorced or never married) who have owned their home for a lengthy amount of years and want to downsize to a home that is now more manageable for them.

The tax basis of the original purchase price of their home and costs of qualified improvements made over the course of their long-term ownership, combined with the $250,000 exclusion allowed unmarried individuals, most often is not sufficient to offset the gain on the sale due to rising prices. This results in a substantial capital gain tax, significantly reducing the cash available to purchase a downsized home and the possibility of continued home ownership (especially in the Napa market).

I personally know several people this has happened to, including one retired individual who owned his Napa home for 42 years before selling it in 2021. In each of these situations, had the unmarried homeowner been allowed the same exclusion amount as a married homeowner, a material capital gains tax would have been avoided.

Congressman Thompson, this IRS tax code is wrongfully inequitable and punitive, especially to older single retirees, and I am hopeful that bringing this to your attention will start the process of righting this wrong. You have always been responsive to your constituents and defended the rights of ordinary citizens. I ask that you please look into changing this IRS exclusion on behalf of all of us older, retired and ordinary tax paying citizens. Thank you.

Margaret Hager

Napa