At the time, many of us were concerned that the IRS would ignore the wealthy donor class and go after everyday Americans, but the president assured us they were going to go after the wealthy. Thompson's bill, on the other hand, is asking neighbors to turn on each other.

This is not how we should be governed, but government never seems to work for most of us, but rather against us. It doesn't matter which party the president of the day is, our politicians and our national media intentionally keep us divided. And it works. As long as we blame each other and fight about wedge issues, we ignore the economic policies of trickle down scam-anomics (from both parties) and austerity and endless war, and as long as we ignore the economic policies nothing will significantly change. And that's how the ruling elite like Thompson want it. Stop fighting your neighbor and fight your government. Love thy neighbor. It's a universal teaching. Practice it. Thank you.