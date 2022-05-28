Letter: Is Measure L really necessary?

Napa and its surrounding counties received over $200,000 from PG&E for fire prevention. Bill Dodd got the county $7.6 million for wildfire and drinking water infrastructure improvements. What other money has Napa County gotten for wildfire prevention efforts that are included in Measure L?

Has the county sought funds from the federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000? Even school districts and private nonprofits can apply so long as they have a hazard mitigation plan. Did the county apply for FEMA loans which don’t have to be repaid for projects listed in Measure L?

What about the more than $20 million in grants available for fire mitigation efforts as mentioned during the July 14, 2021 North Bay Business Journal’s 21st annual wine industry conference? Not to mention that under the state budget, (and ever increasing budget surplus) the county is likely to realize even more millions for wildfire prevention.

Under the county’s agreement with Napa Firewise, it projected an initial payment of $6.4 million

under a five year plan. In 2021, the supervisors pledged $1 million on a community wildfire fuel clearing plan with another $5.4 million in fiscal year 2021-22. The county’s revenue continued to grow during COVID. From 2020-21 to 2021-2022, Napa County’s budget increased by $28 million to $533 million. As revenue has continued to grow, how much will this year's budget increase?

Clearly, Napa County has more than enough new money to fund the wildfire prevention proposed by Measure L without a new sales tax. Based on the numbers, an existing, local funding source already exists without Measure L. Vote no on Measure L.

Debi Best

Napa