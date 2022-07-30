 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Is payment really necessary for Napa County CEO?

  • 0

Apparently Napa County has decided to part ways with our current CEO, Minh Tran with a no cause separation.

As reported in the Napa Valley Register, Ryan Gregory stated, "the board is concerned that Mr. Tran has sought employment elsewhere and he is apparently in active talks with another employer."

I have no issues with that. We should move on if one of our employees is not laser focused on the business of Napa County.

But do we really need to continue to pay him for 18 months at a cost of $467,028 in base pay?

Tim Gentry

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News