Does he actually believe that virulent antisemitism on the sign is valid political speech or does he believe that promoting it serves his political aspirations? Does he believe that violence used to subvert a legitimate election is justified or does he think all those Capitol police officers injured themselves? I think he believes any tactic, including scapegoating Jews and denying reality that we can see with our own eyes is just a means his ends. This is not how a civil society works, so you have to conclude that is not the goal.