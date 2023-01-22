 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Issues with Comcast

Comcast/Xfinity is the only cable service available in my Napa apartment building.

I had it for a year at the introductory rate of $35. Then it went to $70, then it went up again in January. I canceled it on Dec 29, 2022. I am still getting a bill. I logged in and “chatted” with a “live agent” who told me I will continue to be billed by Comcast but I will get a check refund.

The agent could not say how much or when. Be forewarned, you can't stop auto payment even when your account is closed and equipment returned. That's hard on this senior guy's cash flow when I'm just trying to cut overhead. Is what they're doing legal?

Gregory Sprehn

Napa

