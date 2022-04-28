Letter: It all changed when we met Joelle Gallagher

I am writing to enthusiastically support Joelle Gallagher for Napa County supervisor.

Not a Napa native, my husband and I are among many military families relocated here over the years. We fell in love with the valley and had our first child at Queen of the Valley.

As both a psychotherapist and new mother, I was dismayed by the lack of attention for pregnant and postpartum moms experiencing depression and anxiety. A local moms club gave me an opportunity to strengthen their peer support, and we needed the backing of the community to further our outreach efforts. It all changed when we met Joelle Gallagher.

Joelle heard about how we were trying to target maternal mental health in Napa. She contacted longtime community advocates to hear about our vision. She learned about our struggles, our needs and our hopes to support new parents from conception through birth, and those grieving losses along the way. Joelle welcomed us as allies and connected us to like-minded agencies who championed our cause alongside her.

Through Joelle, we were invited to sit down with First 5 Napa, Napa County Public Health, Queen of the Valley’s Community Outreach and the Cope Family Center. She fostered personal connections and elevated our efforts to bridge our message of support to the Latinx community, LGBTQ folks and women of color.

Having worked as a social worker in large cities and across the globe, I am well-acquainted with the red tape that often sinks a good idea. Joelle Gallagher proves there are still leaders committed to listening to our needs, bringing us to the table and facilitating positive change. I hope you vote for her, and I hope you take your ideas to her so you can see them shine as brightly as I have.

Jennifer Hampton, LCSW

Napa