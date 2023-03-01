It was good to hear from a Mr. Joe Fischer when he wrote “Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality” in the letters to the editor. Although it seems way over the 800 word limit, as most do, clearly he has not lived in Napa very long. (Editor's note: Fischer's Dec. 15, 2022 letter was 725 words. He has lived in Napa for more than two decades.)

He is right though. Throw tons of money around and you're the next hero with your name on a building, but what have you really done? Mr. Fischer has lost focus on what really matters and what is important.

He needs a reminder that it's not the gouging wine and hospitality businesses that matter. It is, and will always be, the people that matter. I think this is lost on all the transplants and visitors that come through Napa and then leave. Look around you. Look at what really matters downtown Napa, up north in Napa, even in south Napa. Mr. Fischer is still right. We love our wine and hospitality more than the people who live here and that's not right.

Dave Gevas

Napa