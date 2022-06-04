Letter: It is time to prepare for wildfire season

Good friends that my husband and I have known for years who live in wine country have twice had to flee their home to escape wildfires, first during the Nuns Fire of 2017 and, more recently, during the 2020 Glass Fire.

Their home, though damaged, survived due to the heroic efforts of firefighters as well as its stone construction. The land around their home, in both instances, was incinerated. They love living where they do, so twice they returned, renovated, and restored.

Understandably, they are now anxious about the prospect of another horrific fire season this year. I am worried for them and myself as I, too, live in a very high-risk fire zone. We are all preparing as best we can and educating ourselves on what we can do to decrease our risk of being caught in a wildfire or losing our homes.

Recently, I received a postcard from my county government detailing its efforts to be wildfire-season ready. It references the development of early detection systems to provide the best chance of extinguishing fires before they become out of control followed by a description of several vegetation removal projects intended to create defensible spaces around the county's communities and protect evacuation routes.

It concludes by encouraging homeowners to establish 100-foot defensible spaces around their houses. Selective vegetation removal does help and defensible space is important but they won't prevent the mega-fires that will persist yearly until the climate change that has driven them is reversed. Nor will they prevent embers that, during our, now typical, wind-driven infernos, have been noted to travel up to 6-7 miles.

Embers are estimated to cause at least 50% of home ignitions from wildfires. They can land on combustible roofs or enter homes through large vents. Once inside an ignition has occurred, clothes, drapes, furniture, and books, all extremely flammable, add further fuel to the flames.

Accordingly, the main emphasis should be on making homes more impervious to both fire and embers. Homes can be "hardened" to fire in many ways, some expensive, some less so.

Examples include replacing wood shake roofs and wood siding with non-combustible products and large-gauge screen vents with smaller gauge vents. Single-pane windows can be replaced with double-pane windows. More recommendations and more details about both defensible space creation and home hardening are easily available online.

A local Napa resource is Home - Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (napafirewise.org) under “Preparedness.”

To survive mega-wildfires, we must accept that they will occur. We must educate ourselves and be both encouraged and enabled to change the way we live to successfully adapt to the unfortunate realities of the hotter, dryer, windier world around us.

We must focus on fire-adapting our homes and demand that our local, state, and federal governments provide not only education and resources but also incentives such as needed grants, tax breaks, and/or subsidies to make it affordable for all those who live in a fire-prone area. To finance these objectives, funds need to be diverted from unnecessary vegetation removal projects far distant from communities.

Additional essential measures include legislation that codifies the fire-proofing of all new construction and legislation that limits the construction of new communities in fire-prone areas.

In Northern California, PG&E must be made to underground its transmission lines or, better yet, because many more miles of lines can be protected more quickly and cost-effectively, simply insulate its bare wires. We cannot and must not rely on vegetation removal to save us. It will not.

Jennifer Normoyle

Hillsborough