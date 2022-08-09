Letter: It is time to preserve our urban forest

They cut down a beautiful heritage tree in our neighborhood this morning. It took all day for her to finally fall to the ground and be hauled to American Canyon to join her brothers and sisters at the chipping mill.

She stood proud and 40 foot tall but was no match for the Stihl MS 271 chainsaw. I said I would call the police to stop the destruction without a permit or neighbor input. They said “shut up” there is no city permit required to cut any tree on private property in the city of Napa. That’s right, anyone can cut any tree of any size, height or species on private property, the only restriction is lot sizes over a quarter acre.

Just think if Walt Ranch was inside the city limit, they could do at least as well removing 14,000 trees and not having to replace a “single” tree as they did with the county.

Several Bay Area cities have protections in place for their cherished urban forest. Palo Alto just updated their tree ordinance on June 6 to protect native species, promote drought resistant species, and protect most other species over a certain size.

The city of Pleasanton says they are committed to the preservation of “heritage trees” throughout the community and to educating residents about the benefits of trees. A heritage tree is clearly defined as a trunk circumference of 55 feet measured four feet above the ground or 35 feet or more in height. Marin County protects every heritage tree from being cut down without a permit from the city. Yountville has a tree brochure that states “the town has adopted standards and policies to preserve and manage its urban forest.”

The destruction of our urban forest will be our civilization's demise as we allow the surface of the earth to heat from lack of shade, the air cleansing of carbon dioxide removal in exchange for oxygen, the soil retention of tree roots that prevent silting of our rivers and streams. The sheer majesty of a large tree is almost breathtaking and for native people they prayed to those heritage trees and knew that they held special power. I’m outraged that we just keep clearcutting our city and county heritage trees in town and up on the water shed. I know this is not going to end well for our human species either.

Bill Mellberg

Napa