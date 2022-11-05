Letter: It’s experience that matters most

The voters of Napa County are fortunate this year. Unlike many other voters, we are not besieged by candidates peddling the election denial fantasy of Donald Trump. At last count, over 200 candidates for office around the country are spreading that vicious lie, confusing the electorate, and eating away at the heart of our democracy. Here, our candidates are engaged in honest debates over real issues. They are likable, earnest, and ready to roll up their sleeves to perform public service. This is the America we were all raised to believe in.

In the District 1 Napa County Supervisor race, we have two good candidates, Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Truchard. They are both smart, compassionate women who have made their mark. But one, Joelle Gallagher, has far more experience on the issues that matter most to Napans, having served for decades in leadership positions providing support for families and children at Cope Family Center and First 5 Napa County, representing ag concerns at the Farm Bureau and Grape Growers Association, participating on the Napa County Planning Commission, and more. What’s more, she’s a staunch supporter of our environment, defending our limited water resources and standing up for the climate. After 42 years of winemaking, I have seen up close how the changing climate is impacting the industry, and it is important to me to have someone in office who deeply understands agriculture and climate change.

One more thing. I’ve read here, and heard some folks say, that experience doesn’t matter, that what we need is “fresh faces.” That line of argument makes no sense to me. Can anyone honestly look themselves in the mirror and say, gee, I have all this experience, but that doesn’t count for anything. Has anyone ever heard of an employer who says, well, I have one job candidate with lots of experience, but I think I’ll just go with the person who has far less experience. Please! That’s the line of argument that we heard from our previous president and current election denier in chief, and see where that got us.

Experience matters, and never more than now. I’m thrilled to be able to cast my vote for Joelle Gallagher.

David Mahaffey

Napa