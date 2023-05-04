Napa is such a special community. One reason is that caring adults nurture and provide opportunities for our youth. I wanted to express appreciation to all those who help support Masonic youth organizations. Recently Napa Job’s Daughters International was able to provide a dinner for the Royal Arch Masons as a fundraiser.

Thanks to the generosity of these local businesses and individuals: Trader Joe’s, Target, Lucky (Jefferson Street), Safeway, Nob Hill, Lawler’s, both Grocery Outlet stores, Napa DeMolay, Order of Eastern Star St. Helena Silverado Chapter, Pat Caceres and others. Thanks also to all those who attended and enjoyed spaghetti made by Wes and Sam Maffei.

Napa Job's Daughters International encourages leadership training, community service, friendship and sponsors activities. There is an active scholarship program to help members with higher education.

Young women between the ages of 9 and 20 who are interested in membership are invited to a meet and greet on Saturday, May 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Napa Masonic Lodge, 4125 Solano Ave. It is free and open to all young women and parents. There is parking behind the building. If you are interested or for more information, call Sue Glenn at 707-738-1926 or email toobusysue@msn.com.

Sue Glenn

Napa