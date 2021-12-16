Letter: It's not easy being the little guy

I feel for Save the Family Farms. This isn't the first time an issue of this flavor has been before the Napa County Supervisors.

When we started Kent Rasmussen Winery in 1986, there was a small winery exemption permit (SWE) that we were able to qualify for. That permit meant that family-run wineries without a ginormous bankroll could start a winery without applying for the costly Winery Use Permit, and make and sell their wine at the small, boutique level.

Then in 1989, the Board of Supervisors eliminated the permit. They bought into the fear that we'd establish ourselves under the SWE, and then grow beyond its scope, but we were so micromanaged by the county that that would have been impossible. It was crazy, and guaranteed that only wineries who could afford the costly use-permitting process had a chance.

We were among 69 wineries that were "grandfathered in", but nobody else could start in a garage the way we did. We did eventually grow but had to move to a larger facility with the proper permitting to do so.

Enter Save the Family Farms, and here we are again. It always feels like the little guys get singled out as some kind of threat. Why are the small wineries being held to a stricter standard than large producers?

It feels like another David and Goliath moment. I hope eventually David will prevail.

Celia Ramsay

Napa