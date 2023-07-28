I am glad to read, in the opinion expressed in the July 20 Letters section, that other people have noticed that Algerian and English Ivy have steadily been gaining coverage in our native woodlands, and seriously threaten the continued existence of oaks in our natural areas. It is hard to ignore the disastrous effects of ivy along the Napa River trail.

I gather that local government is aware of the threat escaped ivy poses to oaks and assume that the cost of control was deemed beyond our collective means. Such a decision means that the oak forests will not long endure as their roots will rot, trees will fall and any acorns that recruit will quickly be overwhelmed by the ivy. It is hard to blame government since ivy is notoriously difficult to eradicate, especially an invasion of the extent we see along the River Trail.

Perhaps the ivy can be burned out once the trees have fallen, at which time replanting and an intensive ivy control (local extirpation) program can be more economically and effectively implemented.

I think it is fair to ask whether a zero-tolerance policy for ivy is appropriate in this county famous for its oak woodlands. We have zero tolerance for glassy winged sharp shooters, also a destructive invasive species, after all. I cannot recall if ivy is even sold in local nurseries, but if so that practice should be halted ASAP. In addition, we should put incentives in place to encourage people to remove their ivy beds. Likely, all the ivy that threatens our oaks escaped form someone's garden.

Ivy is the clearest threat to oaks we care about; but it is not the only plant that threatens our wildlands, urban landscapes and the animals that inhabit them. Other landscape practices should be on the an Anathema List:

Privit (Lingustrum spp) seeds are carried by birds and sprout readily throughout Napa. They seem like free shrub and tree cover when they first appear. But many people are extremely sensitive to their pollen, released by the profusion of creamy white blooms. I can find three trees on every block in my neighborhood. Like Ivy, the Privet problem has reached critical mass. I have heard this is one of the most severe allergy seasons in years. No doubt the wet winter increased flowering of many plants; but Privet blooms late, extending allergy season and saturating the air with its abundant blossoms and pollen.

I frequently see beds lacking ground cover which are a few inches lower than the surrounding earth. The surface of these scalds are often hard or shiny. In my observation these bald spots were once vegetated and/or mulched. Frequent leaf blower gusts removed the now missing plants and soil, suspending the soil and plant debris in the neighborhood air and the nostrils of its residents. The use of leaf blowers within two feet of open ground or planting beds should be prohibited since it is bad for air quality and soil conservation. Can a training certificate for their use be created?

Gravel in the landscape should be limited and discouraged. Its utility in preventing weeds is unsustainable. Gravel will eventually capture soil in which weeds will soon return. Not all gravel is esthetic or even safe. Ever walk barefoot in your yard? Mined basalt is for roadways, not gardens. Would you put broken glass in your garden? All rocks and gravel come from surface or open pit mines which injures other landscapes to adorn our yards. But once we tire of gravel our soil is stuck with it as the heavier stone sinks into the soil. You will never be able to grow carrots where you put gravel atop. At least river rock is sometimes sourced from historic dredge mining tails that clog some floodplains (though tailings should not have been created in the first place).

Lastly, if you do not like Puncturevine or Goatheads (Tribulus spp) popping your bike tires, then put away the herbicide. An exploiter of dry soil, Goatheads can only complete with other more benign plants. if you remove all other plants. Leave a few inches of stubble to discourage then. Better yet plant a native ground cover.

It is easy to criticize land use practices with which we disagree, and which obviously threaten the condition of our remaining wild lands, especially those that come before our elected leaders, giving us all a chance to weigh in.

But we should all consider how the choices we make for our own properties also affect local resources and residents — furred, feathered and human, now and for future users of the land.

Steven Rodriguez

Napa