Letter: Jill Techel's leadership will be missed

Napans lost a lot when Jill retired after 16 years as mayor. Now we lose again as she steps down as the director of Leadership Napa Valley where she has served 25 years. With 25 or so class members each year, over 600 of us have directly benefited from her tutelage and the community at large is a better place. Jill had to talk me into continuing when I was thinking of dropping out of the class. The class wound up being one of the best things I've ever done.