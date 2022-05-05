Letter: Joelle Gallagher can’t be bought

It is a sad comment to make, but political offices can still be bought with large donations from donors who hope to have influence over willing electors. This seems to be somewhat the case in the District 1 supervisorial race.

It takes a lot of money to run a campaign and many people think the more money a candidate can raise, the more likely they are to win. Sadly, many people value affluency over experience no matter where the money comes from.

In the case of the District 1 Supervisorial race, Trouchard has raised most of her money from outside the county and from giants in the wine industry like Darioush, Ceja and Peju.

Joelle Gallager’s grassroots donations come from people who know her from her long history in the valley. She has been executive director of Cope Family Center, executive director of Napa County Farm Bureau and Grape Growers Association, and currently serves as the executive director of First 5. That’s why City of Napa mayor Scott Sedgley, superintendent of Napa County Office of Education Barbara Nemko, city councilmember Liz Alessio and Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht have endorsed her.

Joelle is the most qualified to be a Napa County supervisor. Her knowledge of how the government works, or doesn’t, is invaluable.

I want a supervisor who will represent not just District 1 residents, but all of Napa County, because decisions made by the Board of Supervisors impact all of us.

I know Joelle and her passion for serving to make a better life for all people. Who will be your choice?

Joan Bennett

American Canyon